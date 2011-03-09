Assembléon teams up for SuMa project

A project now underway at Assembléon is developing pick & place machines that will cut energy consumption and other operating costs by at least 30%.

SuMa (Sustainable Machines) follows the SUPREME research project, set up in 2009, to develop sustainable high-tech systems. This partners Assembléon with the Technical University of Eindhoven and research organization TNO. Along with companies like Tegema, Fiberworx and Frencken, these organizations come from Eindhoven's Brainport region, recently acknowledged by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) as one of the seven most intelligent communities worldwide.



"Assembléon’s A-Series already sets the benchmark for low pick & place energy consumption. The machines consume half the electricity of the global industry average, saving up to USD 10'000 per machine per year. SuMa will improve that even further, and aims to reinforce the A-Series’ reputation as the most sustainable pick & place machines for PCB assembly", a press release states.