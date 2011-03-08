© SMT Developments Electronics Production | March 08, 2011
SMT Developments bring new PCB capabilities to the MAN Group
A PCB assembly specialist is the latest company to join MAN, a unique collection of UK-based manufacturers.
SMT Developments, which employs 28 people at its Warwickshire facility, is the ninth firm to join the group’s portfolio of expertise and believes its technical capabilities in electronic contract manufacturing will help bring in a host of new orders in the automotive, medical and defence fields.
In addition to boosting sales, the firm is also keen to tap into the operational benefits that can be achieved from working as part of a world first collaboration, including sharing best practice, quality tips and training and development of staff.
The last couple of years have been tough for our industry with the global recession reducing volumes and then a shortage of electronic components causing problems with supply,” explained Bill Henderson, Business Development Manager at SMT Developments.
“2011 has started much stronger and we’re predicting GBP 3 million turnover by December and this new appetite for growth was one of the reasons behind our decision to join MAN.”
He continued: “The collaborative approach is one that appeals to us as a business. Importantly each of the nine members bring a different manufacturing specialism to the table so there’s no competition…just a desire to work together to bring orders to the UK.”
© SMT Developments / Phil Rowley & Bill Henderson Originally established as part of a Government- backed automotive initiative, MAN has evolved into a self-sustainable group that boasts a combined turnover of GBP 70 million and employs in excess of 600 people.
The five original members – Alucast, Barkley Plastics, Brandauer, FW Cables and Westley Engineering - have been joined by Advanced Chemical Etching, PP Electrical Systems, Wrekin Circuits and now SMT Developments, giving it a complete manufacturing solution for customers in every sector imaginable.
By pooling expertise and capabilities, the coalition has secured in excess of GBP 10 million of contracts, including two new orders in the last six weeks.
“Our core skills in complex PCB assembly and prototyping for surface mount and through-hole technologies will add even greater diversity to the MAN offer,” pointed out Bill.
“We have extensive electronic assembly facilities for both RoHS and non-RoHS components and already serve a number of blue chip clients in the aerospace, military and security industries.
Future plans for the business include building on two ICP accreditations for the electronics industry, securing AS9100 and relocation to a larger facility that will centralise its existing manufacturing operations.
