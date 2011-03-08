© Flextronics Electronics Production | March 08, 2011
Kodak expands agreement with Flextronics
Eastman Kodak Company has signed an agreement for the expansion and renewal of the business relationship that was formed with Flextronics in 2007.
Through this agreement, Kodak will renew services provided by Flextronics Global Services (FGS) in Venray, Netherlands related to Kodak's Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Russia (EAMER) warehouse business. From Venray, FGS provides services to Kodak that include warehousing, distribution and transportation management services for all outbound Kodak shipments to retailers and end-customers.
The partnership will also expand to include Kodak's graphics business, where FGS will provide forward logistics services for products such as thermal plates, print heads and ink products. FGS also provides warehousing and distribution services for Kodak digital products such as digital cameras, video cameras, picture frames, batteries, photo paper, print media and accessories and for traditional film products and one-time-use cameras.
'This relationship is a partnership with interactions on various operational levels between Kodak and FGS. Our business requires a strong operational focus combined with a high level of customer focus and a pro-active attitude. The FGS Venray team is well organized to deliver that quality service," said Ron Hagen, logistics director Kodak. "Kodak remains focused on utilizing a highly-effective supply chain in order to stay competitive in the market and to provide unsurpassed service to our customers. FGS will continue to play an important role in that process."
"Innovation and continuous improvement programs implemented in Venray have resulted in significant efficiencies over successive quarters that have benefited Kodak, a valued customer with which we have established a strong, collaborative relationship," said John O'Sullivan president of FGS. "We are proud to continue serving Kodak's distribution, warehousing and transportation requirements and look forward to expanding our strong partnership in the future."
FGS provides services to Kodak from its Memphis and Venray facilities.
