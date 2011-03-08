Celestica to produce for Sovello

Sovello Canada Inc., a subsidiary of the solar module manufacturer Sovello Germany, has signed a multi-year contract with Celestica to manufacture solar modules with a total volume of 167MWp. The first shipments are expected to commence in Q1 2011.

"We take pride in our reputation for maintaining superior quality and delivering exceptional value,” says Jan Dressel, Managing Director of Sovello Canada Inc. “By working with Celestica we will be able to deliver high-quality products that fulfill Ontario’s domestic content requirements. We look forward to working with Celestica to positively contribute to Ontario's clean energy economy."



Recognizing the strong potential of the progressive Ontario FIT (Feed In Tariff) program, Dr. Ted Scheidegger, CEO of the Sovello Group says, “This Program will make a difference for the development of renewable energy in North America.”



“We look forward to leveraging our expertise in green technology and enabling Sovello to meet the demand for new energy-generation alternatives in Ontario,” says Mike Andrade, Senior Vice President, Diversified Markets, Celestica.