EC Electronics expands into Asia

EMS-provider EC Electronics has expanded its operation in Asia, with the opening of a new company, EC Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, based in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong based company will be headed by Chris Brown, who, as part of his 15 years experience in the EMS industry, has gained a great deal of local market knowledge, having lived and worked in Asia for the past 5 years. The primary function of the new business will be to facilitate and develop EC’s existing supply chain for electronic components, products and assembly services available from Asian and Chinese based suppliers.



Tony Mount, EC ‘s Group Operations Director comments: "Having our own company registered in Hong Kong along with local representation, provides greater focus and support for our Asian and Chinese supply chain arrangements. This development demonstrates our commitment to provide our clients, whether they are based in the UK, Europe or world wide, with access to the most competitive supply chain arrangements currently available. We see China, in particular, as a prime location for access to almost unlimited manufacturing capacity for our customers. It is a significant focus for EC and we will continue to develop our Asian operation from Hong Kong. I am very pleased that Chris brown has joined us in the capacity of Asia Supply Chain Manager. Chris’s knowledge and experience, together with his boundless enthusiasm, will, I have no doubt, be a significant contributory factor in the success of this operation."