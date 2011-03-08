OEZ Letohrad to expand in Czech Republic

OEZ Letohrad is to add 180 additional jobs at their manufacturing location in the Czech region of Severovychod.

The company, which employs around 1'600 staff at the Letohrad manufacturing facility has announced plans for a new plant at the beginning of the year. Local media reports suggest that the manufacturer of low-voltage protective equipment is to add a further 180 staff.



Being part of the Siemens Group since 2007, the decision is said to be closely related to Siemens' plans of moving parts of the production from Germany (Berlin) to the Czech Republic.