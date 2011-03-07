PCB | March 07, 2011
'Operations back to normal very quickly' for Fuba Tunisie
The Fuba operation was disrupted for no more than 1 week and was back at full continuous operation within 1 week of the initial turmoil, the PCB manufacturer stated.
The Fuba family of managers and employees pulled together to arrange unique shift schedules to ensure this full operation and staffing could be accomplished through special shift schedules in order to work around any restrictions from the temporarily curfews during the months of January and February.
"These curfews are now lifted, but the commitment from the entire organization to the company and its customers during this time was remarkable in minimizing any impact of this disruption on the performance of the company and the service to our customers", the company states. It is also noteworthy that February 2011 was the most productive month in the history of the company (measured in sq meters).
As far as the year 2010 is concerned, Fuba has been able to overcome the latest challenges of the international economical situation and has been able to achieve more than its 2010 production and turnover forecasts. Sales recorded a sound growth of 34% compared to 2009 and 10% more than their projected level within the 2010 budget.
In 2010, Fuba has increased its capacity usage and the number of its employed persons has increased from 581 to 676.
The PCB manufacturer also decided to expand its activities through an investment of EUR 3.3 million to further diversify Fuba’s technology level, produce higher layer count printed circuit boards (up to 20 layers) and other advanced technologies such as heavy copper, blind via, copper inlay etc.
The perspectives are also very promising with booked orders exceeding already EUR 20 million. Fuba expects to increase its turnover by at least 22% in 2011. Furthermore, Fuba Tunisie is planning to continue its investment program in 2011. EUR 6 million are to be used to increase both its capacity and its technology level. The increase in capacity will be achieved in two steps. Within the first step capacity will increase by 40% by end of 2011 and will double by end of 2012.
