© Lacroix Electronics Solutions

Telnet & Lacroix sign letter of intent

A Letter of Intent was signed on February 24th, 2011 for the creation of a joint organization in product engineering by Tunisia-based Telnet and Lacroix Electronics Solutions.

The organization will be set up in spring 2011 and aims at offering complete product engineering services including design, development and prototype validation as well as industrialization and manufacturing in the facilities of Lacroix Electronics.



This alliance is the result of common strategic and operational interests. With a growing demand for development projects for major players in the industrial, automotive and aerospace sectors, Telnet, Lacroix Electronics Solutions and Lacroix Electronics will be able to optimize their R&D means and production capacity, to support their own customers with a competitive level of price and quality.



Both partners will have technological complementarity, based on the software and mechanical know-how of Telnet and on the expertise of Lacroix Electronics Solutions in hardware and complex product development projects.