Jabil to lay off in Florida

EMS-provider Jabil Circuit is said to lay off staff at their base in St. Petersburg (Florida / USA).

The plan will affect around 90 staff. The company blamed changing needs of customers' product demand for the layoffs, reports TampaBay.com. However, the EMS-provider pointed out that it believes the measure to be a short-term situation.



Jabil Circuit, which operates other manufacturing facilities around the globe, currently employs around 1'800 staff at the St.Petersburg manufacturing facility.



Furthermore, the EMS-provider also recently reported that it had re-acquired its divested manufacturing operations in France and Italy. (Evertiq reported)