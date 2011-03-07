© Nuernberg Messe / Frank Boxler

New records for visitors and exhibitors at Embedded World

The embedded world Exhibition&Conference 2011 ended on a very successful note with more records for the number of visitors and exhibitors. More than 800 international exhibitors, 10% up on last year, and 19'022 trade visitors (+4%) from all over the world confirm the success of this year’s event.

“The embedded world Exhibition&Conference 2011 impressively presented one of the most dynamic sectors. The exhibition in the four halls showed a unique global range of products for high-tech embedded systems. This was a show of concentrated know-how and sound engineering,” says Richard Krowoza, Member of the Management Board of Nürnberg Messe. The two renowned top-calibre conferences, the embedded world Conference and the electronic displays Conference, rounded off the excellent overall picture with five per cent more participants.



The second edition of the embedded world Student Day was just as successful. More than 1,000 university students came to Nürnberg from all over Germany and Austria to use the exhibition as a stepping stone for their careers. The highlight of the Student Day was the 90-minute exclusive lecture by Prof. Dr. Dr. Franz Josef Radermacher from the Research Institute for Application-Orientated Knowledge Processing (FAW/n) in Ulm. He gave an impressive lecture on the global responsibility of embedded system developers in an increasingly networked world.