Ericsson equipment up for auction

According to the Swedish electronics magazine "Elektroniktidningen" Ericsson has put up three production lines on the auction website dovebid.com.

The three electronics production lines, which were purchased for about EUR 1.2 M a few years ago, have been used in Ericsson's manufacturing facility in Nynäshamn in Sweden which were closed a few months ago.



The auction is held by DoveBid and the equipment is available for bidding until the 11th of November.