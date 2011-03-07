© MVTec

MVTec with new distributor for Thailand

Since March 2011, MVTec machine vision software products are distributed by Solimac Automation Co. Ltd. (Bangkok) in Thailand.

According to Pravee Kruachottikul, Manager of Solimac Automation, the evolving industrial market in Thailand shows a growing demand for fast and accurate machine vision solutions and Solimac Automation is looking forward to offer MVTec's state-of-the-art software not only for the factory field, but also for customers in the educational and infrastructure field. "We will now be able to offer highly robust machine vision solutions based on MVTec's well-proven software products Halcon and ActivVisionTools", he adds.



"Thailand is a fast evolving industrial market in Southeast Asia", says Dr. Olaf Munkelt, MVTec's managing director. "Thus, MVTec expands its sales activities also in this important country. We are sure that Solimac Automation will meet our requirements in an outstanding way."