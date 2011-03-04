Electronics Production | March 04, 2011
Avnet Memec in distribution deal with Halo
Avnet Memec has extended its distribution agreement with HALO Electronics. Previously covering EMEA except Central Europe, the two companies will now extend their strategic partnership to include the distribution into Switzerland.
Jon Ellis, vice president Technical Marketing, Avnet Memec, said, “HALO’s components are much more than just transformer products. They represent the leading data transmission magnetic solutions on the market today, not only in specification and performance, but also in quality and production engineering. HALO’s comprehensive range of products is optimised for Ethernet and Telecom applications and enables customers to achieve very significant time-to-market and cost reductions. Halo has also worked hard to position itself with many of our semiconductor partners as the transformer or connector of choice, and our customers across Europe will appreciate the availability of proven technical solutions. Avnet Memec is already very well positioned in all the markets for which HALO products have been designed, and the combination of our strengths across Europe will help both Avnet Memec and Halo to increase their competitive advantage.”
“By choosing Avnet Memec as regional distributor for our datacom magnetics solutions, we will be able to better serve our Swiss customers’ needs. Its extensive team of technical sales and field application engineers will help us to significantly improve our market presence,” added Jeff Heaton, vice president, HALO Electronics. “Avnet Memec is recognized as one of the leading technical distributors and we are proud to be part of Avnet Memec’s product portfolio.”
