West European electronics industry rebounds

Following the sharp decline in 2009, when electronics output fell be over 17%, the electronics industry across Western Europe rebounded in 2010, with production of electronic equipment and components increasing by 6.8%, according to figures released by Reed Electronics Research.

The engine for growth in 2010 was the export led recovery in Germany, in particular in the area of industrial electronics and the rebound in automobile production. In 2010, growth in German electronics output was estimated to be 11.8%, and resulted in the country increasing its share of overall West European electronics output to 32.2%.



With loss of further volume manufacturing to lower cost locations in 2009/2010 the industry will in the future rely on the automotive, industrial, high-end communications and defence segments for growth. In 2010, industrial accounted for 33% of electronics output and showed double digit growth for the year as a whole.



Communications (including defence related products), which declined by over 18% in 2009, increased by an estimated 4.3% in 2010 and will show further but only modest growth of 1.0% in 2011. Computing declined by over 8% in 2010 with the segment accounting for only 17% of total electronic equipment production and compared to 31% in 2000.



Component shortages had a negative impact on equipment growth in 2010 although the situation eased towards the end of the year.



RER is currently forecasting further growth in 2011, albeit at a more modest 1.6% the research group highlighting that downside risks still remain, in particular, fragile consumer confidence and the impact of reduced government spending.