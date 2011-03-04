© NXP

NXP strengthens Management Team

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has appointed Peter Kelly as Executive Vice President, Operations. He joins Chris Belden reporting to Rick Clemmer and will share responsibility with Mr Belden for managing the overall operations of NXP.

“The global Operations Organization is of key importance to the success of NXP, especially with the success of our recent design wins,” Said Rick Clemmer, President and CEO, NXP Semiconductors. “With over 25 years of experience in the technology industry working for companies in Europe and the USA, being a key part of the management team that led the spin out of Agere from Lucent Technology and leading the Global Operations team responsible for significantly improving margins, asset turnover and customer service, I am pleased to have Peter join our team.”



Peter Kelly and Chris Belden will be jointly responsible for Operations at NXP recognizing the size and importance of the role and the challenges and opportunities ahead for the company.