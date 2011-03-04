Electronics Production | March 04, 2011
Steady DDR3 contract price in 2H’February
According to DRAMeXchange, a research department of TrendForce Corporation, 2H’February DRAM contract price remains steady. DDR3 2GB and 4GB average contract price stayed at USD 16.5 (USD 0.88/Gb) and USD 32 (USD 1.84/Gb) respectively.
With a surging demand in Smartphone, tablet PC and cloud computing, DRAM vendors are planning on re-allocating the capacity onto mobile DRAM and server-basis memory. The over-supply in commodity DRAM, is thus, alleviated. The earlier concern rose in Intel flawed chipset has been resolved in mid-February. Furthermore, Intel is expected to reach its normal shipping capacity by the end of 1Q11.
Meanwhile, the inventory level of memory among PC-OEMs remains universally low and 4GB will likely become the mainstream content per box of the new Sandy Bridge models. An inventory replenishment before the traditional sale season is expected. On the other hand, DDR3 1333Mhz 1Gb spot price was located at $1.09, which was 24% higher than the contract price USD 0.88. DRAMeXchange expects a DRAM price rebound in 2Q11 because of the low DRAM price.
Mobile DRAM is expected to double in 2011 from the strong demand of Smartphones and tablet PCs
According to DRAMeXchange, the high -performance mobile DRAM featured with energy efficiency is expected to prolong the battery life and usage of mobile devices. 2011 mobile DRAM growth rate is expected to be over 100%. Mainly benefited from the strong Smartphone and tablet demand, mobile DRAM growth dominated other DRAM segments.
Mobile DRAM is expected to take 18% share of the total worldwide DRAM output. Smartphone content per box has increased from 128MB in iPhone 3G to 512MB in iPhone 4. The typical android devices content per box also reached 1GB mobile DRAM. Despite of the yet confirmed memory specification for iPad2, Touch Pad from HP, XOOM from Motorola and Playbook from RIM will be equipped with 1GB mobile DRAM and the content per box is expected to reach 1.5GB or 2GB in 2012.
The mainstream 4Gb and 8Gb mobile DRAMs are priced at USD 14 and USD 28 respectively, with an average of USD 3.5 per 1Gb. They are about four times more expensive than the 1Gb commodity DRAM which is priced at USD 0.88. One of the reasons being mobile DRAM output is only 80% of those of commodity DRAM in terms of a 12” inch wafer. On the contrast, the higher technology entry barrier, have left DRAM vendors a satisfactory profit margin.
Samsung, Hynix, Micron and Elpida accounted for more than 90% of mobile DRAM market. In which Korean vendors grabbed nearly 70%. Samsung, Hynix and Micron as manufacturers of NAND shipped MCP as the major output. In addition, Samsung is expected to launch 4Gb mono die mobile DRAM in 2Q10 using 35nm technology. At the same time Elpida shifted its focus onto individual mobile DRAM product and possibly ship out MCP depends on the development of SLC.
Micron has relatively low output in mobile DRAM but will like change after 2H11 with the help of Inotera. As for Taiwanese vendors, Winbond is the most experienced, with roughly 29% revenue in 4Q10 attributed to the yet low density product (below 512Mb) and mobile DRAM. Nanya is aggressive in entering the mobile DRAM business with multiple projects scheduled for qualification. We expect to see Nanya joining the mass production in 2H11.
Meanwhile, the inventory level of memory among PC-OEMs remains universally low and 4GB will likely become the mainstream content per box of the new Sandy Bridge models. An inventory replenishment before the traditional sale season is expected. On the other hand, DDR3 1333Mhz 1Gb spot price was located at $1.09, which was 24% higher than the contract price USD 0.88. DRAMeXchange expects a DRAM price rebound in 2Q11 because of the low DRAM price.
Mobile DRAM is expected to double in 2011 from the strong demand of Smartphones and tablet PCs
According to DRAMeXchange, the high -performance mobile DRAM featured with energy efficiency is expected to prolong the battery life and usage of mobile devices. 2011 mobile DRAM growth rate is expected to be over 100%. Mainly benefited from the strong Smartphone and tablet demand, mobile DRAM growth dominated other DRAM segments.
Mobile DRAM is expected to take 18% share of the total worldwide DRAM output. Smartphone content per box has increased from 128MB in iPhone 3G to 512MB in iPhone 4. The typical android devices content per box also reached 1GB mobile DRAM. Despite of the yet confirmed memory specification for iPad2, Touch Pad from HP, XOOM from Motorola and Playbook from RIM will be equipped with 1GB mobile DRAM and the content per box is expected to reach 1.5GB or 2GB in 2012.
The mainstream 4Gb and 8Gb mobile DRAMs are priced at USD 14 and USD 28 respectively, with an average of USD 3.5 per 1Gb. They are about four times more expensive than the 1Gb commodity DRAM which is priced at USD 0.88. One of the reasons being mobile DRAM output is only 80% of those of commodity DRAM in terms of a 12” inch wafer. On the contrast, the higher technology entry barrier, have left DRAM vendors a satisfactory profit margin.
Samsung, Hynix, Micron and Elpida accounted for more than 90% of mobile DRAM market. In which Korean vendors grabbed nearly 70%. Samsung, Hynix and Micron as manufacturers of NAND shipped MCP as the major output. In addition, Samsung is expected to launch 4Gb mono die mobile DRAM in 2Q10 using 35nm technology. At the same time Elpida shifted its focus onto individual mobile DRAM product and possibly ship out MCP depends on the development of SLC.
Micron has relatively low output in mobile DRAM but will like change after 2H11 with the help of Inotera. As for Taiwanese vendors, Winbond is the most experienced, with roughly 29% revenue in 4Q10 attributed to the yet low density product (below 512Mb) and mobile DRAM. Nanya is aggressive in entering the mobile DRAM business with multiple projects scheduled for qualification. We expect to see Nanya joining the mass production in 2H11.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments