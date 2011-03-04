Cicor opens 3D-MID technology centre in Switzerland

Cicor Group is forging ahead with 3D-MID technology and opening a competence centre in Boudry (Switzerland).

This centre concentrates on the development and client-specific application of 3D-MID products and ensures that the associated manufacturing know-how is spread to all Cicor companies around the world. The group is taking this step to stay ahead of the trend towards miniaturization and rationalization in the electronics industry.



3D-MID (moulded interconnect devices) technology facilitates the integration of mechanical and electronic functions within a very small component. The electronic circuit is integrated into the casing, making it possible to achieve much more compact construction and much greater function density.



More and more applications involving electrical and electro-optical circuits are made using 3D-MID technology. Use of moulded interconnect devices can drastically reduce process stages, assembly times and the number of separate components required. The main areas of application are in the automotive, medical technology, industrial technology and telecommunications sector.



The potential size of the market for 3D-MID is comparable to that of the PCB and sensor markets. After intensive research and development efforts that began in the 1980s, 3D-MID technology entered a rapid growth phase two years ago. Its progress has been fuelled by the development of numerous materials and stable manufacturing processes specially suited to 3D-MID.