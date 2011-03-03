AUO files patent infringement lawsuits against Sharp

AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) and AU Optronics Corporation America filed two complaints against Japan's Sharp Corp. and Sharp Electronics Corp. (together Sharp) for patent infringement.

The first complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. In this complaint, AUO alleges that Sharp infringes at least the following patents: US Patent Nos. 6'818'967, 7'057'359, 7'125'157, 7'259'526, 7'317'289, and 7'172'331. The second complaint was filed in the United States Central District of California and alleges that Sharp infringes at least US Patents Nos. 7'771'098, 7'723'728 and 7'101'073.



The alleged infringing products cover a variety of Sharp's liquid crystal display products ranging from small to large size, including Sharp's Quattron series LCD TVs which AUO believes to infringe at least US Patent No. 7'771'098, a multi-primary color display solution invented by the AUO Technology Center. AUO is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and permanent injunction against the infringing products, among other reliefs.