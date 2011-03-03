© Apple Electronics Production | March 03, 2011
Here it is: Sleeker, 2 cameras & an Apple A5 chip
The big day has finally come: Apple launched – or should I better say unveiled – the new iPad2. However, the thing that caused the most excitement among the attending journalists and bloggers was the fact that the man himself presented the new Cupertino gadget.
Many rumours have flown around the internet. We had leaks of this and leaks of that. Everybody new what the new iPad looked like from the out as well as from the inside. So – for all of you that go with the facts – here we have the real deal.
- The iPad 2 is powered by an Apple A5 chip, a dual-core CPU (with double the speed as it predecessor. With it also comes faster graphics.
- It is also a lot thinner than the original iPad (13.4mm). In fact, with its 8.8mm it is actually thinner than the iPhone4 (9.3mm). And with just 601g you could just about forget it is there.
- It comes with a black and white front panel (the back stays a sleek silver)
- We will find 2 cameras: Back camera with video recording, HD (720p) up to 30 frames per second with audio; still camera with 5x digital zoom / Front camera also with video recording, VGA up to 30 frames per second with audio; VGA-quality still camera (that is what the specs tell us).
What it looks like from the inside? Well we have to wait with that. Launch date in the US is March 11.
