Electronics Production | March 02, 2011
RUAG acquires business of Base Ten Systems Electronics GmbH
RUAG has taken over the business of the German Base Ten Systems Electronics GmbH (Base 10). The core skills of Base 10 lie in the area of military electronics - especially for robotics technology, test and inspection systems, and products for the German Air Force and Navy.
They complement the activities of RUAG Defence and create added customer value for land, sea, and air operations. All 25 staff members continue to be employed.
The transaction represents the transfer to RUAG of the business operations of Base Ten Systems Electronics GmbH (Base 10), which had become insolvent. The takeover by RUAG secures the continuation of the business activities of Base 10.
Base 10, located at Hallbergmoos near Munich, has been a partner of the German armed forces for many years. The company is a pioneer in the implementation of microprocessor technology in military electronics. The portfolio complements the services of RUAG Defence as a strategic partner for various land forces. The activities of RUAG Defence include products and services in the areas of maintenance, modernisation, system integration, and also, virtual and live training.
On behalf of the Federal Office of Defence Technology and Procurement (BWB), Base 10 operates, amongst other things, a research programme for the construction of unmanned ground vehicles. These are equipped with satellite-supported data links. They can protect action forces in crisis regions, and support them with reconnaissance results in real-time.
Urs Breitmeier, CEO of RUAG Defence said: "The core skills of Base 10 ideally complement our own activities. Together, we offer tailor-made solutions for operations. It is now a matter of stabilising and extending existing customer relationships, as well as of creating trust."
The employment contracts of all 25 staff members are being carried over, and the Hallbergmoos site will continue to operate until further notice.
