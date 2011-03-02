© Camcon Oil

Ultra CEMS to manufacture for Camcon Oil

Ultra Electronics, Manufacturing & Card Systems (Ultra CEMS), has been selected by Camcon Oil to manufacture the ‘APOLLO’ oil extraction system.

The move to manufacture will follow completion of field trials of prototype APOLLO models built in conjunction with Ultra CEMS and trialled with a major oil operator. Full APOLLO system production will begin shortly at Ultra’s Cambridge facility.



Ultra CEMS will manufacture the full product – from electronic PCB assemblies to the assembly of large precision machined metal components – in a long term multi-million pound partnership to include procurement, assembly and testing. The contract will further catalyse the growth of Ultra CEMS within the Cambridge area.



Nick Mair, Sales & Marketing Manager for Ultra CEMS, comments: “We are extremely pleased to be working with Camcon on this exciting technology. We have a great team in Cambridge and are in a strong position to be able to adapt our business to meet the precise needs of projects like this, enabling us to establish excellent mutually rewarding, long-term business relationships.”



Ian Anderson, Camcon Oil’s Chief Operating Officer, added, “We took this project to Ultra CEMS because of its reputation for manufacturing high-reliability products for the most demanding of industries. The APOLLO systems need to be robust, reliable and built to the very highest standards, and Ultra’s enviable track record in this area couldn’t be ignored.”