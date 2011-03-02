Advantech reach 1 million milestone

Advantech has sold 1 million ADAM Remote I/O module, the ADAM-6024-AE, a 12-channel universal I/O module. That one went to one of the copmany's largest distributors in North America, B&B Electronics Manufacturing.

Brad Swanlund, Assistant Product Manager at B&B Electronics says, “Congratulations to Advantech on reaching a very impressive milestone. The ADAM modules are very versatile and provide a lot of value which is why they sell so well."



Don Wieneck, CEO and President of B&B Electronics sum it up by saying: “I quote the great Vince Lombardi who once said, ‘The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined efforts of each individual’. And, we have witnessed that success in the Advantech product lines. Congratulations Advantech!”