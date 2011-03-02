© Nokia

Nokia to establish a new manufacturing site in Vietnam

Nokia plans to establish a new manufacturing site near Hanoi in northern Vietnam. Nokia plans an initial investment of approximately EUR 200 million, with further sizeable investments thereafter.

The representatives of the Vietnamese government and Nokia signed a Memorandum of Understanding marking the beginning of a phase of preparations ahead of the targeted opening of the new plant in 2012. The site would further expand Nokia's manufacturing network, which currently consists of ten major facilities in nine countries.



Said Esko Aho, Executive Vice President, Nokia: "Only about 30% of the world's population is currently online, and we believe we can play a major role in connecting the next billion not just to their first phone but to their first internet and application experience."



"I am extremely excited about this opportunity and about the support and commitment that Vietnam has offered to Nokia," said Juha Putkiranta, Senior Vice President, Nokia. "This new manufacturing site will play a key role in our effort to connect the next billion to the web."



Nokia has a global manufacturing network stretching from Latin America (Brazil and Mexico) to Europe (Finland, Hungary, Romania, the UK) and Asia (China, India, Korea).