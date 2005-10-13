French TES is looking to expand in US

The French Contract Design company TES(Thales Electronic Engineering) is looking at options to expand their operations in the US.

A lot of TES's designing work comes from the US. "We are building our market and tech capability locally for a customer," said Wayne Gilbert, director of strategic marketing of TES.



The company sees the real value in its design business and besides the US expansion the company has even got plans to grow in Edinburgh, Scotland.