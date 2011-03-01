© AT&S PCB | March 01, 2011
AT&S secures site for new facility in China
AT&S has secured a site for a facility in Chongqing, in the Liangjiang Development Zone in southwestern China, is another significant step forward in the ongoing process of expanding capacity and driving forward dynamic growth.
"Our recent technology cooperation signed agreements with two of the most important global players in the electronic industry to give our technology portfolio a uniquely comprehensive dimension. For AT&S, these are major milestones in our corporate development and will significantly enhance our competitive capabilities," explains AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
The option for a new plot in the development zone Liangjiang is another major step in the pursuit of future growth. The total area of the site is about 120'000 m², roughly the same size as the Shanghai plot. It will enable AT&S to expand its capacities to match market developments and meet customer needs. "Sustained and profitable growth and further diversification of our customer portfolio are very much part of our strategic goals. Securing this site, with all its unrivalled advantages, is a clear signal to our customers of our drive for growth, something which is of vital importance to them. We are showing our unequivocal commitment to support our customers in their future growth strategy," Gerstenmayer comments.
Chongqing is situated in southwestern China at the junction of the Jialing River with the Yangtze, and is about 1'800 kilometres from Shanghai. The decision in favour of Chongqing was strongly influenced by the existing high level of industrialisation in the region and the presence of a highly qualified workforce. The municipality of Chongqing has a population of nearly 30 million people and a large number of universities and research institutions. China has been using its "Go West" strategy to promote and drive forward growth in this region in particular since 1999.
The option for a new plot in the development zone Liangjiang is another major step in the pursuit of future growth. The total area of the site is about 120'000 m², roughly the same size as the Shanghai plot. It will enable AT&S to expand its capacities to match market developments and meet customer needs. "Sustained and profitable growth and further diversification of our customer portfolio are very much part of our strategic goals. Securing this site, with all its unrivalled advantages, is a clear signal to our customers of our drive for growth, something which is of vital importance to them. We are showing our unequivocal commitment to support our customers in their future growth strategy," Gerstenmayer comments.
Chongqing is situated in southwestern China at the junction of the Jialing River with the Yangtze, and is about 1'800 kilometres from Shanghai. The decision in favour of Chongqing was strongly influenced by the existing high level of industrialisation in the region and the presence of a highly qualified workforce. The municipality of Chongqing has a population of nearly 30 million people and a large number of universities and research institutions. China has been using its "Go West" strategy to promote and drive forward growth in this region in particular since 1999.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments