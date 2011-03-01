© AT&S

AT&S secures site for new facility in China

AT&S has secured a site for a facility in Chongqing, in the Liangjiang Development Zone in southwestern China, is another significant step forward in the ongoing process of expanding capacity and driving forward dynamic growth.

"Our recent technology cooperation signed agreements with two of the most important global players in the electronic industry to give our technology portfolio a uniquely comprehensive dimension. For AT&S, these are major milestones in our corporate development and will significantly enhance our competitive capabilities," explains AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.



The option for a new plot in the development zone Liangjiang is another major step in the pursuit of future growth. The total area of the site is about 120'000 m², roughly the same size as the Shanghai plot. It will enable AT&S to expand its capacities to match market developments and meet customer needs. "Sustained and profitable growth and further diversification of our customer portfolio are very much part of our strategic goals. Securing this site, with all its unrivalled advantages, is a clear signal to our customers of our drive for growth, something which is of vital importance to them. We are showing our unequivocal commitment to support our customers in their future growth strategy," Gerstenmayer comments.



Chongqing is situated in southwestern China at the junction of the Jialing River with the Yangtze, and is about 1'800 kilometres from Shanghai. The decision in favour of Chongqing was strongly influenced by the existing high level of industrialisation in the region and the presence of a highly qualified workforce. The municipality of Chongqing has a population of nearly 30 million people and a large number of universities and research institutions. China has been using its "Go West" strategy to promote and drive forward growth in this region in particular since 1999.