V-PS expands milling capabilities

V-PS has installed a new Schmoll milling machine. The machine in question has been built especially for V-PS, according to the latest technologies and guidelines.

The machine has an accuracy rate of 50µm. It has also been equipped with the latest milling software and the newest generation of spindles (can reach up to 80'000 rpm).



The new Schmoll milling machine also has a camera mounted next to one of the spindles. The camera detects the identification marks on the PCB, allowing it to set the zero mark. With this, the milling program can be run with extremely precise positioning.



The machine can also be deployed for controlled depth milling with an accuracy of 20µm. This is important for the precision milling needed for flex and flex-rigid PCBs, both of which have seen an increase in demand at V-PS.