Foxconn readies HP production in Turkey

EMS-provider Foxconn has officially started it Turkish production operations in the northwestern province of Tekirdag in February.

The facility, located in the Corlu district, will produce HP desktop PCs for the surrounding region. The production facility is said to reach an annual capacity of 1.5 million units. The majority will be sold in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.



The facility, on reaching full capacity, is said to employ 3'000 staff (currently 300).