Toshiba semiconductor fabrication equipment transfers to Sony

Toshiba Corp., Sony Corp. and Sony Semiconductor Kyushu Corp. (SCK) have executed definitive agreements based on the non-binding memorandum of understanding signed on December 24, 2010 between Toshiba and Sony for the transfer from Toshiba to SCK of certain semiconductor fabrication equipment.

The equipment to be transferred from Toshiba to SCK is semiconductor fabrication equipment located at SCK’s Nagasaki Technology Center operated by Nagasaki Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (NSM), a joint venture among Toshiba, Sony and Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI). The purchase price for this equipment is JPY 53 billion (EUR 470 million).



The closing for this transfer is planned for April 1, 2011, subject to the receipt of any necessary government approvals. Following the execution of the transfer, Toshiba, Sony and SCEI plan to terminate their NSM joint venture relationship.



By carrying out this transfer, Toshiba aims to pursue an asset light business model for its system LSI business. Promoting this measure in the system LSI area and concentrating management resources in its Oita Operations, will allow Toshiba to enhance its productivity and cost structure.



Sony’s goal is to further strengthen its production capacity for CMOS image sensors, demand for which is increasing, and expand its CMOS image sensor business by utilizing the equipment to be transferred to Sony that is located at SCK’s Nagasaki Technology Center. The purchase price of 53 billion is included in the approximately JPY 100 billion (EUR 887 million) CMOS image sensor investment announced by Sony on December 27, 2010.