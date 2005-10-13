AlternativeSMT to launch the new FeederMaster at Productronica

AlternativeSMT announces the release of the new FeederMaster This multi-platform feeder test jig can be adapted to test a large range of manufacturers' feeders including Fuji, Phillip, Sanyo and now, Siemens.

The jig is designed to functionally test a number of manufacturers feeders, including Siemens feeders. Users can now exercise the feeder as if it is on the machine. This makes it possible for them to identify and remedy any faults on their feeders before they reach production. This can reduce lost production time due to faulty feeders. A specially adapted circuit board in the jig allows it to pulse Siemens feeders as if they were on the machine. Improved feeder maintenance using the new FeederMaster can radically reduce production downtime. The Test Jig will mean that AlternativeSMT will be able to continue to maintain an industry leading standard of second-user feeders. Llew Simmonds, Head of Engineering, says: "This new Test Jig is currently being trialed by a number of the large sub-contractors and once again demonstrates AlternativeSMT's commitment to providing customers with feeders that function as if they were new."



The FeederMaster, which comes complete with a multi-lingual software system, allows operators to control feeders from an on-screen user interface. The mulit-lingual menu driven software system gives users access to larger range of operating modes for testing and calibrating their feeders. The Test Jig is available for sale immediately.