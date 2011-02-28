© RS

RS and Comair Rotron with distribution agreement

The agreement makes RS the exclusive distributor for the full range of Comair Rotron fans and accessories across Europe and offers ship-from-stock availability for customers in the Asia Pacific region.

"The Comair Rotron brand is recognised worldwide for high product quality and reliability," said Fred Knowles, Head of Product Management, RS Components. "Adding these ranges to our existing selection of cooling products, fixtures and enclosures will increase opportunities for RS customers to differentiate their products in the marketplace."



Paul Meechan, Director of Sales Europe, Comair Rotron Fan Co. Ltd., added, "RS Components has a large and loyal customer base, and well-developed channels including the famous RS Catalogue, which will greatly increase accessibility of our products and help us grow sales in our target markets."