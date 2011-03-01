Four aces for Cistelaier SpA

After having recently obtained ISO 13485 (medical sector), Cistelaier has gained ISO TS 16489, IRIS and UNI EN 9100 certifications for the automotive, railway and aerospace industries.

Awarded by certification society RINA, these certifications are necessary for suppliers like Cistelaier SpA, which must respect strict technical specifications: the certifications have been obtained for the "mass production of single-sided, double-sided, multilayer, rigid, flexible , rigid-flexible printed circuit boards” in the two production sites of Modena and Genoa.



The project of an "integrated quality management system", started in November 2009, was concluded in 12 months integrating the two manufacturing plants with the marketing and sales’ department in a single multidisciplinary quality management system. The project development involved more than 15 persons from Cistelaier spa and it was supported by the external expertise of Mr Perillo and of the society Vernell Consulting. The Certification Society Rina spa actively contributed to the successful conclusion of the project.



With the four aces represented by ISO 13485, ISOTS16949, IRIS and UNI EN 9100, Cistelaier becomes the only printed circuit boards manufacturer with the 4 certifications regarding the 4 different sectors: medical, automotive, railway and aerospace. In this way, Cistelaier SpA reaches a goal it had set since a long time.