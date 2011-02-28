NXP and ARM extend strategic licensing agreement

NXP Semiconductors N.V. and ARM have expanded their strategic relationship with a long-term subscription licensing agreement around the ARM Cortex-M series processors for microcontrollers.

Under the agreement, NXP will also be working with ARM in developing and expanding its future microcontroller roadmap in areas including performance and energy efficiency.



NXP has shipped over one billion ARM processor-based solutions to date, and has a comprehensive portfolio of more than 250 microcontrollers based on ARM processors. Currently, NXP is the only ARM Partner with microcontrollers on the market based on the Cortex-M0, Cortex-M3 and Cortex-M4 processors. NXP is also the only major microcontroller vendor with a roadmap based exclusively on 32-bit ARM processors.



“With 100 million ARM processor-based microcontrollers shipped, NXP has reached a major milestone in our commitment to deliver the broadest range of choice available for customers migrating from 8/16-bit architectures to 32-bit ARM MCUs,” said Geoff Lees, vice president and general manager, microcontroller product line, NXP Semiconductors. “Looking ahead, this strategic licensing agreement gives us the ability to continue breaking new ground with ARM on the future of the 32-bit MCU landscape.”



"This long term agreement is a major demonstration of support for the ARM Cortex-M series processors by one of the market’s leading MCU vendors,” said Mike Inglis, EVP and general manager, Processors Division, ARM. “NXP has an impressive record of innovation in MCUs, demonstrating the collaborative differentiation which is inherently enabled by the ARM business model. We look forward to working closely with NXP as it introduces even more innovative designs and enhancements for the MCU market.”