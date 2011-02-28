First ASM placement machine goes to Denmark

© ASM Assembly Systems

Danish electronics manufacturer Paul E. Danchell A/S has received the first Siplace SX featuring the ASM logo. With this step, the conversion of the former Siemens company into ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG is also reflected in the machine design.

The Danish EMS provider wants to expand its capabilities and decided to invest in a third production line equipped with two state-of-the-art Siplace SX placement machines. The new machines with their intelligent Siplace X-feeders and highly flexible Siplace MultiStar heads are supposed to make Danchell’s production of small runs and prototypes more efficient."We look back on a long relationship with the Siplace team. I’m convinced that the team in Munich and other locations in the world will benefit from the new constellation. The many innovations in the SX machines and the Siplace team’s competence in optimizing production processes have impressed me once again during the acceptance procedure," said Stefan Danchell, son of the company’s founder and technical director at Paul E. Danchell A/S.Left to right: Anders Blom, Siplace Sales Manager, Lars Jacobsen, Production Specialist at Paul E. Danchell A/S and Stefan Danchell, owner of Paul E. Danchell A/S, during the official acceptance of the Siplace SX2/SX1 line. /With its investment in a Siplace SX1 and a Siplace X2, which are equipped with a Siplace MultiStar head and a Siplace MultiStar head plus a Siplace TwinHead, respectively, the Danish electronics manufacturer is adding a third SMT line at its headquarters location in Jyderup near Copenhagen. Since the trend towards ever smaller lot sizes and more frequent product changeovers is also reflected in Danchell’s operations, the company wants to use the new Siplace SX line to improve its product changeover flexibility and make its prototype production more efficient."The delivery of the first Siplace machine with the ASM logo symbolizes not only the internal changes in the Siplace team, but the current trends in our industry. Customers like Danchell evaluate their options very precisely. They want to become more flexible and select reliable technology partners whose solutions make significant process improvements possible. With our successful Siplace SX and its many innovations in hardware and software, the Siplace team can offer such solutions," said Anders Blom, Sales Manager Denmark at ASM Assembly Systems, during the delivery of the first Siplace machine with the ASM logo to Paul E. Danchell A/S.