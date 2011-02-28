© Motorola Electronics Production | February 28, 2011
Nvidia, Bosch Sensortec, StMicro & Atmel = Motorola XOOM
The IHS iSuppli team of teardown experts has obtained and opened up a brand new Motorola XOOM wireless 3G tablet—model MZ600—running Google Android 3.0 on Verizon Wireless’ CDMA network. Well then! Have a closer look.
XOOM Sports Fast Processor, Advanced Touch Screen Controller
The 10.1-inch display, 1.6-pound tablet closely approximates the Apple iPad’s dimensions but outdoes its year-old forerunner by including both a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5-megapixel auto focus primary camera. Unlike the iPad, the XOOM now comes in only one configuration, with 32GB of NAND storage. However, the XOOM makes up for this lack of variety with its powerful dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 apps processor, ample 1GB synchronous dynamic random access memory (SDRAM) and loads of extra sensors.
While the Apple iPad incorporated a single-core ARM processor, the Motorola XOOM ups the ante with a dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 solution. By using a dual-core design, the XOOM and can run processes and software much faster. The XOOM also includes nearly four times as much SDRAM for code storage that Apple’s A4 microprocessor employed, further boosting performance. The IHS iSuppli teardown team discovered this exact chip last year in an Android-based Toshiba Smartbook (AC100). The Tegra 2 provides very competitive performance relative to traditional microprocessors found in netbook PCs, platforms that compete with media tablets.
The Motorola XOOM is marketed to consumers as a device that is upgradable to 4G free of charge. The IHS iSuppli teardown reveals why XOOM owners must surrender their product back to the factory for a physical upgrade to 4G networking. There were no 4G components found in the XOOM tablet aside from a dummy miniPCIe card—an obvious placeholder for the future LTE upgrade. However, Motorola did provide two MIMO antennas and a SIM card slot in preparation for the LTE upgrade.
The Motorola Xoom uses the Atmel mXT1386 touch screen controller, a new 32-bit device capable of registering up to 16 discrete touch points. While the IHS iSuppli Teardown Analysis Team has identified single-chip Atmel touch screen controllers in the past in Android smart phones, this solution contains a whopping four-chip solution from Atmel.
The Motorola XOOM seems to be pushing the bounds for integrating a large number of sensors in a tablet. Besides the more mundane CMOS image camera sensors, there are a host of other sensors. These include an electronic compass from AKM Semiconductor, a 3-axis accelerometer from Kionix, a 3-axis gyroscope from STMicroelectronics and a pressure monitor from Bosch Sensortec.
Why did Motorola include a barometer in a tablet? According to IHS microelectromechanical sensor expert Jérémie Bouchaud, this pressure sensor works in conjunction with the global positioning system (GPS) for indoor navigation applications.
The 10.1-inch display, 1.6-pound tablet closely approximates the Apple iPad’s dimensions but outdoes its year-old forerunner by including both a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5-megapixel auto focus primary camera. Unlike the iPad, the XOOM now comes in only one configuration, with 32GB of NAND storage. However, the XOOM makes up for this lack of variety with its powerful dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 apps processor, ample 1GB synchronous dynamic random access memory (SDRAM) and loads of extra sensors.
While the Apple iPad incorporated a single-core ARM processor, the Motorola XOOM ups the ante with a dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 solution. By using a dual-core design, the XOOM and can run processes and software much faster. The XOOM also includes nearly four times as much SDRAM for code storage that Apple’s A4 microprocessor employed, further boosting performance. The IHS iSuppli teardown team discovered this exact chip last year in an Android-based Toshiba Smartbook (AC100). The Tegra 2 provides very competitive performance relative to traditional microprocessors found in netbook PCs, platforms that compete with media tablets.
The Motorola XOOM is marketed to consumers as a device that is upgradable to 4G free of charge. The IHS iSuppli teardown reveals why XOOM owners must surrender their product back to the factory for a physical upgrade to 4G networking. There were no 4G components found in the XOOM tablet aside from a dummy miniPCIe card—an obvious placeholder for the future LTE upgrade. However, Motorola did provide two MIMO antennas and a SIM card slot in preparation for the LTE upgrade.
The Motorola Xoom uses the Atmel mXT1386 touch screen controller, a new 32-bit device capable of registering up to 16 discrete touch points. While the IHS iSuppli Teardown Analysis Team has identified single-chip Atmel touch screen controllers in the past in Android smart phones, this solution contains a whopping four-chip solution from Atmel.
The Motorola XOOM seems to be pushing the bounds for integrating a large number of sensors in a tablet. Besides the more mundane CMOS image camera sensors, there are a host of other sensors. These include an electronic compass from AKM Semiconductor, a 3-axis accelerometer from Kionix, a 3-axis gyroscope from STMicroelectronics and a pressure monitor from Bosch Sensortec.
Why did Motorola include a barometer in a tablet? According to IHS microelectromechanical sensor expert Jérémie Bouchaud, this pressure sensor works in conjunction with the global positioning system (GPS) for indoor navigation applications.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments