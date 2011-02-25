New name for Lacroix Electronique

From March 1, 2010, Lacroix Electronique, EMS-provider and division of the Lacroix Group (2'460 employees), will change its name to Lacroix Electronics.

This new name will only make a change for the French and Tunisian entities, as the German and Polish entities already have the name Lacroix Electronics.



Historically based in Vern-sur-Seiche and Saint-Pierre-Montlimart (France), Lacroix Electronique has reached a European wide footprint within a few years, with first a plant built in Kwidzyn (Poland) in 1998, then in Zriba (Tunisia) in 2005, and later the acquisition in 2008 of the Willich facility (Germany) and of the Ramonville R&D Center (Toulouse area).



2011 will see a further step forward in the international development of Lacroix Electronique, who will take - as of March 1, a new corporate name : Lacroix Electronics.



This new name will only make a change for the French and Tunisian entities, as the German and Polish entities already have the name Lacroix Electronics. As for the entity consisting of the R&D Centers of Vern, Ramonville and Willich, it will change its name to : Lacroix Electronics Solutions.



This new international-sounding corporate name will enable the company to further enhance its European positioning and international expansion ambitions, and to strengthen its corporate identity towards its partners, as all facilities will now have the same name.



The company’s management adds that, though changing its name, Lacroix Electronique remains a division of the Lacroix Group.