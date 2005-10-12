Xelerated hires sales VP for US expansion

Sweden based Xelerated, a specialist in network processing, today announced that Michael Fortin, a former sales executive from Marvell, has joined the company as VP of Sales, Americas.

Mr Fortin, who brings over 12 years of sales and marketing experience to Xelerated, will be responsible for the build out of Xelerated's sales operations in the United States and Canada.



"I am delighted to have Michael on board. He is highly regarded for his achievements in securing strategic accounts with leading OEMs," says Johan Börje, CEO of Xelerated. "His deep understanding of the semiconductor industry and network of contacts with key Tier-1 customers will be a great asset to us as we continue to expand in the US and Canada."



Mr Fortin has more than 12 years of sales and marketing experience from the semiconductor industry. As Director of Sales at Marvell's Communications Division he managed the sales organization on the US east coast, Canada and in Europe. He successfully penetrated strategic accounts and substantially grew revenue across all territories. Prior to joining Marvell Mr Fortin has held several key sales positions at IBM Microelectronics.