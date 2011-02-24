Incap and Kemppi sign cooperation contract

Incap and Kemppi Oy have signed a contract on cooperation concerning electronics manufacturing services. The contract was signed on 18 February and the first volume deliveries will take place in March 2011.

Incap delivers electronics assemblies to be used in Kemppi's arc welding equipment. The assemblies are manufactured at Incap's factory near Bangalore (India) and delivered to Kemppi's factory in Chennai (India).



Jari Koppelo, Incap's director of Business Unit Energy Efficiency is satisfied with the contract: "Kemppi's high quality welding equipment is known all over the world and we are very proud to be a part of their supply chain. Growth prospects for Kemppi are good and the partnership in an expanding business in the Indian market is most welcome to us."



The cooperation with Kemppi supports Incap's strategy, according to which Incap aims at offering local services near its customers' own growing markets. Kemppi opened its own factory in Chennai in January 2011 and plans a considerable expansion of production capacity during the next few years.



Incap started operating in India in 2007 when it acquired a contract manufacturing business in Tumkur, near Bangalore. The factory is today the biggest unit of Incap with its personnel of approximately 350. Incap has also concentrated its design services in Bangalore, and the target is to increase the design capacity and services further.