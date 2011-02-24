© Memphis Electronic Electronics Production | February 24, 2011
Gary Swanson to head new Memphis office
Memphis Electronic has opened a new office in San Jose (California / USA), which will be headed by arket expert Gary Swanson. The expansion is a direct result of a 50% growth in 2010.
The new operations will give Memphis access to one of the key technology hubs in the USA. Marco Mezger, President of Memphis’ global Sales and Marketing activities, explained: “As infrastructure, networking, and telecom products have considerable life cycles, long term availability of the required components is a key concern for our customers. With our robust line card of 20 memory manufacturers, we offer alternatives to almost every memory component in the market. Furthermore, with our Memphis memory ICs and modules, we address the long term needs of our partners, and add real value in terms of cost and availability.”
In October 2010 Memphis introduced its own brand of 1 GBit DDR1 and 2 GBit DDR2 memory ICs. Together with memory modules based upon Memphis ICs, these devices added to the company’s strong growth and are increasingly sought after by US customers. The new San Jose location will be ideally suited to serve the demands of one of the strongest customer bases for Memphis in the region.
Memory Expert Gary Swanson heads up new office
Mr. Swanson brings more than 30 years of experience in various sales positions and executive management to the firm. Since 1978, Gary Swanson has worked in various sales and marketing roles for companies such as National Semiconductor, Toshiba, and most recently, as SVP of Sales at Hynix Semiconductor. He has a strong track record of building key relationships with some of the largest OEM customers globally.
At Memphis, Gary Swanson defines his role as follows: “As a memory manufacturer and distributor Memphis has a unique position in the market, and a business model that I have never encountered before in my professional career. My goal is to utilize the unique comprehensive memory strengths of Memphis to provide complete memory solutions to our customers.”
“We are excited to have Gary Swanson joining our team“, explained Marco Mezger. “With his market experience, we have a true expert on board from day one of our operations. The new office will expand our reach to Silicon Valley and enable us to serve customers globally through the entire supply chain cycle, from the design process to manufacturing.”
