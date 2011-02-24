© PartnerTech

Beijer Electronics chooses PartnerTech

Beijer Electronics has chosen PartnerTech as electronics supplier for its new platform. Beijer Electronics is a customer of PartnerTech's Industry market area.

PartnerTech in China will manufacture for Beijer Electronics. Initial deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2011.



”PartnerTech and Beijer Electronics have had a relationship for many years," says Leif Thorwaldsson, PartnerTech President and CEO. "We are very pleased that they have entrusted us with the responsibility of manufacturing for their new platform. I also regard the order as another sign that our Industry market area is recovering. Its sales figures trended upward in both the third and fourth quarters of 2010."