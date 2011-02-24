Accelerated Designs and Premier Farnell cooperate

Premier Farnell has signed an exclusive global agreement with Accelerated Designs to distribute its Ultra Librarian tool through its businesses in the Americas (Newark), Asia-Pacific (element14) and Europe (Farnell).

Accelerated Design’s Ultra Librarian can quickly create parts, symbols and footprints and then export to virtually all EDA and CAD Systems including those from EAGLE, Altium, Cadence, Mentor Graphics and Zuken. It contains an extensive PCB Library (Schematic Symbols and PCB Footprints) of parts that can be exported to various PCB design flows.



“We are delighted with the exclusive partnership with Accelerated Designs,” said David Shen, Group Senior Vice President, Global Head of EDE and Technical Marketing at Premier Farnell. “Ultra Librarian is a unique tool that helps Premier Farnell and its worldwide operating companies of Newark, Farnell, and element14 serve our customers better by providing them with a versatile tool to develop CAD models efficiently.”



“I am excited that Premier Farnell will be providing worldwide access to our EDA CAD librarian tool,” said Frank E. Frank, President of Accelerated Designs. “I believe that Accelerated Designs is uniquely positioned in the market to provide EDA component models in a vendor-neutral format. This allows EDA components to be translated into formats of the leading PCB design tools. Further, we believe our Ultra Librarian tool is increasingly being adapted in the marketplace to fill a need that industry standards and CAD tool vendors have historically not been able to fulfil. Our automation methods and tools allow us to create CAD models quickly and accurately and can be immediately put to work by the design engineers involved in creating new electronic products.”