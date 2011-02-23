Benchmark Electronics expands capabilities in Malaysia

Benchmark Electronics has acquired facilities and certain other assets to expand its precision technologies capabilities in Penang (Malaysia).

"Benchmark is committed to supporting the needs of our customers to ensure high quality precision technology services in regions of interest around the globe," said Cary T. Fu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "By providing these regional services we are better able to meet the shortened lead-time requirements of our Asian customer base. Benchmark now has six global locations on two continents providing precision technology services for our customers."