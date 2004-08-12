Advanced ECAD library management

Mentor Graphics Corporation has announced advances in ECAD library management with its DMS2004 release.

Scalable versions of DMS2004 deliver significant reductions in design time and product costs to mid-sized and large enterprise original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronic manufacturing suppliers (EMS), according to Mentor Graphics.



DMS2004 introduces the concept of a "production" library that enables the filtering and distribution of components and library data from master repositories that are specific to the project as well as the manufacturing process thus streamlining the parts selection process and reducing manufacturing costs.



Mentor says DMS solves problems posed to both the OEM and the EMS. Presently, libraries often contain too much data for typical projects and designers. The production library narrows down the component selection from the large corporate library to a project library subset greatly enhancing the engineer's productivity and design quality. Designers see and choose from only those parts that are appropriate to their specific project. The OEM and EMS can highlight parts that are readily available or less expensive, thus reducing the cost of the final product and assuring on-time manufacturing.