Grupo Ikor expands certification portfolio

The Chinese manufacturing facility of Spanish EMS-provider Grupo Ikor has been certified according to ISO/TS 16949.

Aiming to strengthen its position as a reliable partner to the most rigorous automotive industry, Chinakor Electronics Systems (Suzhou) Co. Ltd has decided to have its facility certified according to the automotive standard ISO/TS 16949; in addition to the existing quality and environmental management standards ISO 9001:2008 and 14000:2004.



"The automotive industry is currently one of the most challenging industries. Appropriate certification of our management system offers a decisive advantage in demonstrating that our company meets our customers’ expectations", said Gabriel Gomez Celaya, CEO of the Chinese subsidiary.