AsteelFlash with 40% Y-o-Y revenue growth

AsteelFlash Group reported revenue for 4Q/2010 of USD 207 million, which represents a 44% increase of turnover compared to the same quarter of 2009.

In addition, AsteelFlash reported revenue of USD 662 million for the 2010, which is a 40% increase over 2009. Operating profit was USD 12.5 million for the last quarter and USD 31.6 million for the year. The company also stated that they expect revenue for 1Q/2011 to be roughly 46% over revenue from 1Q/2010.



“We’ve had a great year and believe that our transformation into a full service, end-to-end EMS company is paying off. We’re continuing to win new customers and investing in our manufacturing facilities, we’ve strengthened our management team [...]", said Gilles Benhamou, chief executive officer for the AsteelFlash Group. “I can’t be more pleased with the results as these are pure growth numbers and don’t represent any additions through acquisitions.”



The company’s sustained revenue growth reflects a shift in its strategy towards design and manufacturing of highly complex products in large volumes. AsteelFlash expertise in global design and engineering and manufacturing solutions are backed by its commitment to execution excellence and flexible supply chain solutions. Customers are rewarding AsteelFlash with larger contracts and have come to rely on the company for their continual improvements in quality, flexibility, innovation and competitiveness.