New distribution agreement expands TT electronics and NAC

TT electronics and NAC have expanded their distribution agreement offering a full line of TT electronics components now available through NAC.

"NAC has a proven track record of supporting the design needs of specific market segments that closely align with our strategic marketing objectives. We're excited to have NAC support our sales efforts on an expanded basis," said Rob Everist, Senior Director of Sales.



"Adding the full range of TT electronics components to our growing portfolio of products in key markets such as Defense, Medical, Alternative Energy and Power will further extend our market reach into these areas. NAC has been a long-standing distribution partner for several of TT electronics divisions and we are looking forward to continued success," said Joe Sanders, Vice President of Strategic Sales.