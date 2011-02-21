German PCB market in November 2010 stable

© E&K Leiterplatten

Turnover recorded by German PCB manufacturers from June through to November remained stable, with only minor fluctuations, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

During the last three months of the aforementioned period (September, October and November) figures varied with just 1%.In November 2010, compared to November last year, turnover increased 28.6%. The accumulated value from January to November increased 33% compared to 2009.Order intake also increased in November by over 16% (compared to October 2010). However, the value was 16% lower than that of November 2009.The accumulated order intake for the first 11 months of 2010 was the highest since 2001 and only 9% lower than the absolute peak value of 2000. This indicates the return to stable growth, as reserve bookings registered throughout the year have no influence on the development any longer.The book-to-bill ratio for November stood at a low 0.79. It only reflects - as in the previous month - the normalisation of order patterns and the reduction prebookings. Averaged over the first 11 months of 2010, the indicator rose to the unprecedented level of 1.19.The number of employees increased by 11% compared to 2009 and was slightly higher that in November 2008. This can also be seen as an indicator for stable growth.