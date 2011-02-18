© Rimaster (For illustration purposes only!)

Military/Aerospace cable assemblies market to grow to USD 12.9<em>bn</em>

Bishop & Associates believes the worldwide market for military/aerospace cable assemblies to grow by approximately 2% this year. With this in mind, the market will reach USD 12.9bn.

The researchers, who predict the five-year CAGR to be within the 5% range, also reported a continued strong performance of the market during the past 5 years. The market values at around USD 12.7bn, which stands for approximately 11% of the worldwide market for all cable assemblies.



When it comes to the next five years, the researchers at Bishop & Associates predict the strongest YoY growth to be seen in China, while the least growth will be recorded for Europe.