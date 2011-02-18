© Elmos Semiconductor Electronics Production | February 18, 2011
Elmos achieves record sales in 2010
Based on preliminary unaudited figures, Elmos Semiconductor AG generated a strong growth in the past fiscal year 2010 reflected in all key figures. Sales climbed 49.2% to reach EUR 184.7 million; this is the highest sales level in the company’s history to date (2009: EUR 123.8 million).
The gross profit more than doubled from the previous year’s mark to EUR 83.8 million (2009: EUR 35.9 million). The gross margin was 45.3%, compared to 29.0% in 2009. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also increased disproportionately in relation to sales, recording a level of EUR 23.1 million or an EBIT margin of 12.5% of sales in the year 2010 (2009: EUR minus 15.8 million or -12.8%). The Group’s net income amounted to EUR 17.8 million (2009: net loss of EUR minus 12.2 million Euro).
The fourth quarter of 2010 was also characterized by satisfactory growth. Compared to the third quarter 2010, sales gained another 5.1% to EUR 48.6 million (Q3 2010: EUR 46.3 million). The gross margin was 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2010 and the EBIT came to EUR 7.5 million, equivalent to an EBIT margin of 15.4%. Net income was generated in the amount of EUR 7.3 million, corresponding with EPS of EUR 0.38.
Based on the positive development, Supervisory Board and Management Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2011 to pay a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share.
"Our customers were right to rely on our products and our supply capability in 2010. Together with our customers we benefited from a strong economic upswing and a high demand for electronic solutions. Despite the strong business growth, we also managed to implement important strategic measures in the past year. Among those are the expansion of our commitment in Asia and the sale of the special packaging business", says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG.
"With globally unique products such as a semiconductor for partial network operation in the automobile and a special IO-Link component for industrial networks, we have purposefully strengthened our product lines as well. In 2011 we will aim at expanding our research and development effort and thus our future product portfolio once more", Mindl comments.
The fourth quarter of 2010 was also characterized by satisfactory growth. Compared to the third quarter 2010, sales gained another 5.1% to EUR 48.6 million (Q3 2010: EUR 46.3 million). The gross margin was 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2010 and the EBIT came to EUR 7.5 million, equivalent to an EBIT margin of 15.4%. Net income was generated in the amount of EUR 7.3 million, corresponding with EPS of EUR 0.38.
Based on the positive development, Supervisory Board and Management Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2011 to pay a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share.
"Our customers were right to rely on our products and our supply capability in 2010. Together with our customers we benefited from a strong economic upswing and a high demand for electronic solutions. Despite the strong business growth, we also managed to implement important strategic measures in the past year. Among those are the expansion of our commitment in Asia and the sale of the special packaging business", says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG.
"With globally unique products such as a semiconductor for partial network operation in the automobile and a special IO-Link component for industrial networks, we have purposefully strengthened our product lines as well. In 2011 we will aim at expanding our research and development effort and thus our future product portfolio once more", Mindl comments.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments