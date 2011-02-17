TouchSensor and Atmel to collaborate

TouchSensor has selected Atmel’s maXTouch technology as its platform for next-generation touchscreen solutions for medical, commercial electronics, automotive, industrial, and appliance applications.

"Given the massive demand for touchscreen solutions beyond consumer electronics, the collaboration with Atmel enables TouchSensor to provide our customers with the best touchscreen technology and also expand our business across several markets," said Bob Campbell, TouchSensor's General Manager.



"We are pleased to enter into this technical collaboration with TouchSensor," said Jon Kiachian, Senior Touch Marketing Director, Atmel Corp. "This collaboration will give us a vehicle to better serve the growing demand for the Atmel maXTouch solution, across diverse markets."