Link_A_Media files suit against Marvell Semiconductor

Link_A_Media Devices filed a lawsuit against Marvell Semiconductor, asserting that Marvell has infringed on Link_A_Media’s U.S. Patent No. 7,590,927 ("Soft Output Viterbi Detector With Error Event Output").

The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. In the complaint, Marvell is accused of willfully and deliberately manufacturing and selling read channel products for storage devices that infringe the ’927 Patent.



Hemant K. Thapar, Chief Executive Officer, commented that, “Link_A_Media’s pioneering work enables manufacturers of hard disk drives to increase the storage density of mobile storage devices and to lower manufacturing costs for these products. We intend to enforce and defend the intellectual property on our work to ensure that Link_A_Media’s inventions are not unfairly exploited.”



Link_A_Media is seeking monetary damages and an injunction to stop Marvell from continued infringement of the company’s patent.